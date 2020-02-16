BOSTON — Seekonk High sophomore Jayla Pina totaled 31 individual event points and helped two relay teams to top-10 finishes as the Warriors captured sixth place during the MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet at Boston University.
Pina took 16 points for her third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:08.20) and 15 points for her fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.27) as the Warriors totaled 123 points, behind Division 2 team champion Duxbury (239), Cohasset (198) and Wayland (180).
Meanwhile, Jill Carline captured a pair of top-10 placements, while Julia Pelchat took eighth place in the 50 freestyle and was a member of two relay teams in guiding the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks to eighth place (102 points) in the Division 1 Meet.
Carline posted a 59.43 time for fifth place in the 100 backstroke, and a 1:00.85 time for ninth place in the 100 butterfly. Pelchat came in at 25.40 seconds in the 50 freestyle and helped the Shamrocks’ 200 medley relay team to a fifth-place finish and the 200 freestyle relay team to seventh place.
In addition, Pina clocked a 24.39 second leg for Seekonk’s fifth-place 200 freestyle relay and helped the 200 medley relay team to a sixth-place finish in the first event of the meet.
The Warriors also had a pair of top-10 performances from Addison Abreu, who took seventh in the 200 IM (2:12.7) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.41).
At the Division 1 Meet, Attleboro High senior Jackie Lynch-Bartek garnered a pair of top-10 performances, taking fifth place in the 100 breaststroke with a season-best time (1:08.3), and 10th place in the 200 freestyle with a season-best time (2:01.64).
In the Division 1 Meet, King Philip finished 15th with 40 points, as Meg Campbell took eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:26.9) and 14th in the 200 freestyle, while Morgan Sachleben had a personal-best time of 2:18.76 in the 200 IM.
Also in Division 2, Norton High sophomore Anna Pescod broke into the top 10 by taking that spot in the 100 butterfly (1:01.62), in addition to being a finalist in the 200 IM.
Foxboro High freshman Abby Gallagher was a finalist in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
MIAA Division 2 Girls’ Championship Swimming Meet
At Boston University
Foxboro placements: 200 Freestyle 33-Abby Gallagher 2:07.68; 100 Butterfly 11-Megan Lathrop 1:02.86; 500 Freestyle 27-Gallagher 5:40.83.
Norton placements: 200 IM 22-Anna Pescod 2:19.61; 100 Butterfly 10-Pescod 1:01.62.
Seekonk placements: 200 Medley relay 6-Addison Abreu, Jayla Pina, Natalie Kach, Korryn Cartwright 1:52.83; 200 Freestyle 13-Cartwright 1:59.85; 200 IM 3-Pina 2:08.20, 7-Abreu 2:12.73; 100 Butterfly 6-Cartwright 1:00.38, 23-Kach 1:05.72; 200 Freestyle relay 5-Abreu, Pina, Cartwright, Abigail Tenreiro 1:42.10; 100 Backstroke 9-Abreu 1:01.41; 100 Breaststroke 4-Pina 1:07.27; 400 Freestyle relay 25-Tenreiro, Emily Reiben, Isabella Gerardi, Kach, 4:02.32.
MIAA Division 1 Girls Championship Swimming Meet
Attleboro placements: 200 Freestyle 10-Jackie Lynch-Bartek 2:01.64; 100 Breaststroke 5-J. Lynch-Bartek 1:08.3.
Bishop Feehan placements: 200 Medley relay 5-Jill Carline, Mary Patriarca, Skylar Pemberton, Julia Pelchat 1:53.75; 50 Freestyle 8-Pelchat 25.40, 18-Pemberton 26.13; 100 Freestyle 22-Pemberton 57.7; 100 Butterfly 9-Carline 1:00.85; 200 Freestyle 7-Pemberton, Katy Hornsleth, Patriarca, Pelchat, 1:44.85; 100 Breaststroke 18-Patriarca 1:13.75; 100 Backstroke 5-Carline 59.43.
King Philip placements: 200 Medley relay 19-Olivia Bailey, Morgan Sachleben, Cate DiGiacomo, Bri McMaster 20:99; 200 IM 15-Sachleben 2:18.76; 200 Freestyle 14-Meg Campbell 2:02.8; 500 Freestyle 8-Campbell 5:26.9; 100 Breaststroke 11-Sachleben 1:11.65; 400 Freestyle relay 14-Bailey, , Campbell, DiGiacomo, Sachleben 3:54.9.
