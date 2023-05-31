ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team earned a 5-0 first-round win in the MIAA Division 1 state tennis tourney over No. 22 King Philip Regional High on Wednesday.

On a near-perfect afternoon in Attleboro, the No. 11 Shamrocks were near-perfect in singles on their home court, winning all matches in two sets. Feehan’s Megan McCusker defeated King Philip’s Ahunna James 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, and in second singles, Feehan’s Sophia Comey swept KP’s Shea Mellman 6-1, 6-0. The Shamrocks’ Alexis Poluvatzick blanked Caroline Freese 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.