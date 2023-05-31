ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team earned a 5-0 first-round win in the MIAA Division 1 state tennis tourney over No. 22 King Philip Regional High on Wednesday.
On a near-perfect afternoon in Attleboro, the No. 11 Shamrocks were near-perfect in singles on their home court, winning all matches in two sets. Feehan’s Megan McCusker defeated King Philip’s Ahunna James 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, and in second singles, Feehan’s Sophia Comey swept KP’s Shea Mellman 6-1, 6-0. The Shamrocks’ Alexis Poluvatzick blanked Caroline Freese 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Bishop Feehan head coach Jennifer Jackson-Bartlett said she felt good about her team’s tourney opener, but was conscious of King Philip’s attempts to avenge an earlier 5-0 loss to the Shamrocks this season.
“We played them two times and I knew (King Philip head coach Bob Goldberg) would be ready for a fight and would do whatever necessary,” Jackson-Bartlett said. “We were ready. It was still a good match, it may not look as strong as it was with the scores, but KP is a good team and I felt good.”
In first doubles, Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy pulled out a three-set win for the Shamrocks. After dropping the first set to KP’s Carlie Burns and Priya Riar, Cook and Kennedy came back to win back-to-back sets at 6-2, 6-3. at second doubles the team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won 6-0, 6-1.
Feehan will next take on the winner of No. 6 Newton South or No. 27 Cambridge Rindge & Latin in the second round. Jackson-Bartlett said the energy and momentum will carry into the next match,
“I think this team is very rare. They fight for everything,” Jackson-Bartlett said. “They’re confident.”
The Warriors finished their season at 14-7.