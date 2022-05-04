ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team didn’t surrender a team point, sweeping Cardinal Spellman High 5-0 on Wednesday.
Playing an eight-game pro set where all matches go to eight points, Feehan completed an 8-0 sweep as Meg McCusker, Sophia Comey and Katy Cabral all won in singles. Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook collected a win at No. 1 singles and Megan Atwood and Ellie Ruel collecting the No. 2 doubles win.
Feehan (7-0) has shut out every opponent dating back to its season opener against Sharon (3-2 win). The Shamrock visit Austin Prep on Thursday.