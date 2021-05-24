MANSFIELD — Alex Burnham and Kate Martin took straight set victories at the No. 1 and 3 singles spots respectively as the Mansfield High girls tennis team took a 4-1 victory over Attleboro Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Bombardier senior Lauren Anthony won her fifth straight match at the No. 2 singles spot in taking a straight-set win. The Bombardiers (5-3) and Hornets (5-3) meet again Tuesday at Memorial Park in Mansfield.
- King Philip improved to 8-0 with a 5-0 rout of Milford in a Hockomock League match. Katarina Schneider and Mia Valencia both extended their unbeaten streak with straight-set wins. The Warriors host Milford Tuesday.
- Katy Cabral and Emily Wright won straight set shutouts at the No. 2 and 3 singles spots, while Sophia Comey lost just one game at No. 1 singles as Bishop Feehan beat Archbishop Williams.
- Teresa Fan won her No. 3 singles match, while the No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Cosentino and Kyna Shah won their match, but North Attleboro (3-4) fell 3-2 to Canton in a Hockomock League match.
- Norton (3-6) took straight set singles wins by Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell, but lost the other three matches without taking a game in falling 3-2 to Hopkinton in the Tri-Valley League match.
- The Lancers meet Medfield Wednesday.
Mansfield 4, Attleboro 1: Alex Burnham (M) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-3, 6-4; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Aryana Khosravani 6-4, 6-1; Kate Martin (M) def. Lauren Alberto 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Harrington-Alexis O’Keefe (M) def. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusef 6-4, 2-6, 6-0; Aly McDavitt-Caroline Guravage (M) def. Emma Pion-Olivia Meier 6-2, 7-6 (2).
King Philip 5, Milford 0: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Paige Gavlik 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Madi Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Lavinia Mocenni 6-0, 6-4; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Maria Francabilla-Serena Borges 6-0, 6-1; Amanda Vanroon-Dilara Onur (KP) def. Ava Marshall-Mikayla Martelli 6-0, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan 5, Archbishop Williams 0: Sophia Colby (BF) def. Sylvia Montello 6-1, 6-0; Katie Cabral (BF) def. Erica Duffin 6-0, 6-0; Emily Wright (BF) def. Maria Veri 6-0, 6-0; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Arcieri-Kinsella 6-0, 6-0; Anna Lamoriello-Taylor Demond (BF) def. Dejean-Ziegler 6-0, 6-0.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 2: Athena Li (F) def. Ally Lada 6-1, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Lena Allie 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Prag (F) def. stefani Renzilaw 6-0, 6-0; Brooke Bulger-Emily Pham-Nguyen (S) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7; Nadia Prodopik-Emilia Lada (S) def. Alyssa Cloherty-Emily Stow 6-2, 6-3.
Hopkinton 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Maya Storm 6-1, 7-6 (4); Olivia McConnell (N) def. Maddie LaMachia 6-3, 6-3; Riley Kratenmaker (H) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Kaplan-Vanni Sharma (H) def. Liz Waddington-Devin Seidel 6-0, 6-0; Victoria Allen-Romy Vimman (H) def. Grace Bnedar-Allyson Seedy 6-0, 6-0.
