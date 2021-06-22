HOPKINTON — Having reached the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional was a significant achievement for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis team, which was hoping to advance to a semifinal meeting with top-seeded King Philip Regional High.
However, the No. 4 seed Hillers of Hopkinton High proved to be too much of a challenge as the Shamrocks fell 5-0 Tuesday in a quarterfinal match.
“The Tri-Valley League is a good league for tennis and all three of their singles players were very good,” Bishop Feehan coach Jennifer Bartlett said of Hopkinton, which won all three singles matches in straight sets.
Kelley-Rex Division champion King Philip (15-0) will host Hopkinton in a semifinal match Thursday starting at noon.
Sophia Comey and Katy Cabral, Bishop Feehan’s No. 1 and 2 singles players, respectively, were able to win just three games in their matches against Hopkinton seniors.
Rylie Kraccenmaker, the Hillers’ No. 3 player is, “one of the best that I’ve seen in a long time,” Bartlett said, but was tested by the Shamrocks’ Emily Wright, who won five games.
MIAA Division 1 Girls Tennis South Sectional
Hopkinton 5, Bishop Feehan 0: Mya Storm (H) def. Sophia Comey 6-3, 6-0; Maddie Lamarca (H) def. Katy Cabral 6-2, 6-1; Rylie Kraccenmaker (H) def. Emily Wright 6-3, 6-2; Sophia Kaplan-Dani Sharma (H) def. Libby Cook-Anna Lamoriello 6-3, 6-2; Victoria Allen-Romy Stidman (H) def. Taylor Demond-Gianna Long 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.
