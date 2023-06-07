WALPOLE -- The No. 11 seed Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team upset sixth-ranked Newton South High in the second round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Wednesday, winning 3-2 to move on to the state quarterfinals.

The Shamrocks clinched the win with as sweep at singles. Megan McCusker won at first singles 6-4, 6-4, Sophia Comey won 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, and at third singles, Alexis Poluvatzick needed three sets to prevail, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Both of Feehan's doubles teams lost in two sets.