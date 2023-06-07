WALPOLE -- The No. 11 seed Bishop Feehan High girls tennis team upset sixth-ranked Newton South High in the second round of the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Wednesday, winning 3-2 to move on to the state quarterfinals.
The Shamrocks clinched the win with as sweep at singles. Megan McCusker won at first singles 6-4, 6-4, Sophia Comey won 6-2, 6-2 at second singles, and at third singles, Alexis Poluvatzick needed three sets to prevail, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Both of Feehan's doubles teams lost in two sets.
The Shamrocks next travel to No. 3 Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday for a 4 p.m. quarterfinal match.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 2
SHARON -- The No. 11 Rocketeers lost a tight batte with No. 6 Sharon, to exit Division 2 in the second round.
North Attleboro won two matches at singles, getting a first singles win from Lauren Hunt at 6-2, 6-1. In second singles, Megan Atwood won in a 10 point tie break in the third set, battling in a 7-5, 4-6, 18-16 marathon.
The Rocketeers closed out at 16-4.
Newburyport 5, Foxboro 0
PENTUCKET -- The No. 14 seed Warriors were blanked by second-ranked Newburyport at Pentucket, to wind up 12-8.