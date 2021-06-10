FOXBORO — Not many Hockomock League tennis followers thought that it could happen — Foxboro High’s unbeaten freshman Athena Li actually dropping a set.
Li dropped the first set of her match to Canton High’s Rachel Kupferman on Thursday after having lost just two games in winning her first 12 matches, but rallied for an impressive victory at No. 1 singles in leading the unbeaten Warriors to a 5-0 victory in a Hockomock League match.
Li won the second set and posted a third-set shutout for the Warriors (13-0).“That was a tremendous comeback, I’m so proud of her,” Foxboro coach Jon Montanaro said. “She really had to dig deep against a very talented opponent. It was two great players playing high quality tennis.”
- Attleboro (7-6) qualified for the MIAA Tournament in trimming Franklin 3-2 in a Hockomock League match. The Bombardiers’ No. 1 doubles team of junior Saharla Yusuf and senior Rachel Rainey won a first set tiebreaker 8-6 and won in straight sets for AHS’ decisive third team point.
AHS’ No. 2 freshman doubles team of Kyra Johnson and Maddie Fuscaldo won a 6-1 second set for AHS’ second point, while Ella Lynch-Bartek posted a second set shutout to win at No. 1 singles. The Bombardiers visit Franklin Friday.
- Bishop Feehan improved to 9-2 with a 5-0 victory over Bishop Fenwick. Sophia Comey and Katie Cabral both played and won a 6-4 set, while No. 2 singles player Emily Wright won her second set 6-3.
Foxboro 5, Canton 0: Athena Li (F) def. Rachel Kupferman 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Laura Correal 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Kelli Woodworth 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Liz Hazam-Grace Powers 6-4, 6-0; Makayla Peck-Emily Stow (F) def. Oliva Maloney-Allie Wong 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Nora Elenbas 6-1, 6-4; Katie Cabral (BF) def. Madeline Leang 6-4, 6-1; Emily Wright (BF) def. Sam Summa 6-1, 6-3; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Christina Rugha-Julianna Camozzi 6-0, 6-2; Grace Borden-Bella Wehbe (BF) def. Sabrina Bothoff-Lily Brown 6-2, 6-3.
Attleboro 3, Franklin 2: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Hailey Morin 6-3, 6-0; Vedika Vinayak (F) def. Lauren Anthony 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6); Sarah Schival (F) def. Tina Lam 6-2, 6-3; Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusuf (A) def. Jessica Hingeton-Chloe Barca 7-6 (6), 6-3; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Friya Rajesh-Amulya Jayam 6-3, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.