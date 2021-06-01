NORTH ATTLEBORO — Foxboro High freshman No. 1 singles player Athena Li has lost just two games while winning all 11 of her matches this season.
Li fired another straights-sets shutout Tuesday as the Warriors (11-0) scored a 4-1 victory over North Attleboro (5-6) in the Hockomock League match.
Pam Nelson didn’t lose a game at No. 2 singles for Foxboro, while Sarah Prag lost just one at No. 3 singles.
“They gave us all we could handle, that is a very much-improved team,” King Philip coach Bob Goldberg said of Attleboro, who the Warriors beat 5-0. King Philip improved to 11-0 while Attleboro fell to 6-5.
Foxboro 4, North Attleboro 1: Athena Li (F) def Lauren Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-0, 6-0;Sarah Prag (F) def. Haley Strom 6-0,l 6-1; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Anoushka Banerjee-Julia Curran 6-3, 6-4; Lauren Cosentino-Kyna Shan (NA) df. Alyssa Cloherty-Emily Stow 6-1, 6-3.
King Philip 5, Attleboro 0: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-0, 6-3; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Lauren Anthony 6-3, 6-3; Sammie Taylor (KP) Tina Lam 6-3, 6-2; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusuf 6-2, 6-0; Resha Ajoy-Amanda vanRoon (KP) def. Emma Pion-Olivia Meier 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
