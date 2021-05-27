WRENTHAM — Sophomore Ahunna James and freshman Shea Mellman continued their unbeaten and winning ways as the No. 1 doubles team representing the King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team.
James and Mellman took a straight set victory, losing just two games as the 10-0 Warriors edged Stoughton 3-2 Friday in a Hockomock League match.
“They’re getting better with every match and that’s a key,” King Philip coach Bob Goldberg said. “It makes all the difference when you get to the tournament to have a point that you can count on. That bodes well for us.”
- Freshman Tina Lam won her first match at No. 3 singles in straight sets, while Lauren Anthony rebounded from her first setback of the season with a straight set win at No. 2 singles as Attleboro (6-4) downed Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match.
- Lauren Hunt won a pro set tiebreaker 11-9 to decide the third set of her No. 1 singles match for the decisive third team point as North Attleboro (5-5) gained a 3-2 decision over Taunton in a Hockomock League match. Haley Strom lost just two games in winning her match.
- Maggie McAuliffe moved from her doubles spot into No. 3 singles and scored a straight set shutout victory as the unbeaten (10-0) Foxboro Warriors downed Milford 5-0 in a Hockomock League match. Freshman Athena Li and Sarah Prag also took straight set shutouts at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots.
- Canton scored a 3-2 decision over Mansfield. Alexis O’Keefe won at No. 2 singles for the Hornets (6-4), while Alli McDavitt and Alexis Joy won at No. 2 singles.
Attleboro 4, Oliver Ames 1: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Kate McCormick 6-3, 6-0; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Sarah Morley 6-1, 6-4; Tina Lam (A) def. Lizzie MacAdam 6-2, 6-3; Caroline Pepper-Morgan Vasilou (OA) def. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusef 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Elizabeth O’Brien-Kate McLaughlin 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Foxboro 5, Milford 0: Athena Li (F) def. Paige Gavlik 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Madi Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe (F) def. Lavinia Mocenni 6-0, 6-0; Abby Costa-Alyssa Cloherty (F) def. Ava Marshall-Serena Borges 6-2, 6-0; Sara Brennan-Emily Stow (F) def. Mikayla Martelli-Maria Francavilla 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 2: Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Jocelyn Pagliuca 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Kayal Parrett (T) def. Cahrlotte Moynihan 6-4, 6-4; Haley Strom (NA) def. Kaisha Charles-Marks 6-1, 6-1; Brooke Belle-Sam Parrett (T) def. Ashlyn Cziria-Theresa Fan 7-6 (4), 6-4; Tina Shah-Lauren Cosentino (NA) def. Morgan Smith-Courtney Marks 6-1, 7-6 (3).
King Philip 3, Stoughton 2: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Ally Lada 6-1, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Lena Allie 6-2, 6-2; Brooke Bulger (S) def. Sammie Taylor 6-2, 6-1; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Emily Pham-Nguyen-Stefani Reznikow 6-2, 6-0; Nadia Prokopov-Amelia Lada (S) def. Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.