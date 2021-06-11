WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team not only notched its fourth straight Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League, but completed its seventh perfect season.
Coach Bob Goldberg’s Warriors trumped Taunton High 5-0 Friday for the second time this week and finished the regular season at 14-0 heading into the MIAA Tournament.
Katarina Schneider did not lose a game in winning her No. 1 singles match for the Warriors, Sammie Taylor lost just one game at No. 3 singles, while No. 2 singles player Mia Valencia overcame a 4-1 first set deficit to win a 7-4 tiebreaker.
- Bishop Feehan (10-2) took a 4-1 victory over Bishop Stang in the semifinal round of the Catholic Central League Cup series. Sophia Comey and Emily Wright won their respective No. 1 and 3 singles matches for the Shamrocks, each losing just four games.
- Pam Nelson and Sarah Pragg posted straight-set shutout wins as the No. 2 and 3 singles spots, respectively, as Davenport Division champion Foxboro extended its domination over Hockomock League foes to 14 matches with a 5-0 victory over Canton. The Warriors’ No. 1 singles player Athena Li also won in straight sets.
- The No. 2 doubles team of Maddie Fuscaldo (8-0) and Kyra Johnson (7-0) finished unbeaten for Attleboro High in the Bombardiers’ 3-2 loss to Franklin in a Hockomock League match. The Bombardiers (7-7) will be playing in the MIAA Tournament.
- Norton completed its regular-season Tri-Valley League slate with a 3-2 victory over Millis. Maddie Sutro fired two straight set shutouts at No. 1 singles, while Olivia McConnell lost just one game at No. 2 singles. The Lancers (6-9) will be participating in the MIAA Tournament.
Foxboro 5, Canton 0: Athena Li (F) def. Rachel Kupfer,man 6-4, 6-3; Pam Nelson (F) def. Laura Correal 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Pragg (F) def. Kailey Tam 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Grace Powers-Olivia Durham 6-2, 6-1; Juliana Preston-Alyssa Cloherty (F) df. Allie Wong-Kelli Woodworth 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 2: Vika Vinayak (F) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 7-6 (4), 6-2; Sarah Schiavo (F) def. Rachel Rainey 6-2, 6-4; Jessia Cingeton (F) def. Delia Barchel 6-1, 6-1; Saharla Yusuf-Tina Lam (A) def. Chloe Barca-Lexi Masters 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Kelsey Maguire-Ava Davies 6-0, 6-1.
King Philip 4, Taunton 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Jocelyn Pagliuca 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Kayla Parrett 7-6 (4), 6-2; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Riley Roderick 6-0, 6-1; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Brooke Bell-Sam Parrett 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Smith-Courtney Martin (T) def. Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 1: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Amanda Murray 6-1, 6-3; Sarah Pothier (BS) def. Katy Cabral 6-2, 7-5; Emily Wright (BF) def. Holly Eyre 6-4, 6-0; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Maeve Ecker-Jenna Domagala 6-4, 6-1; Anna Lamoriello-Taylor Demond (BF) def. Lily Manning-Morgan Murphy 6-2, 6-3.
Norton 3, Millis 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Autumn O’Connell 6-0, 6-0; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Alli Stallings 6-1, 6-0; Kylie Bowes (M) def. Grace Binedar 6-0, 6-1; Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington (N) def. Maddie Donovan-Maggie Glinn 6-3, 6-3; Ella Brader-Lily Cassidy (M) def. Devin Seidel-Allison Sheedy 6-0, 6-0.
Fairhaven 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0: Kaydin Pinto (F) def. Megan Reilly 6-0, 6-1; Liz DeCunha (F) def. Ellie Curren 6-1, 6-0; Sabrina Zheng (F) def. Lexie Menezes 6-1, 6-2; Michelle Zheng-Minely Zheng (F) def. Skylar Botelho-Taylor Jones 6-3, 6-3; Shanti Furtado-Olivia Darmuful (F) def. Marina Depolo-Samanthan Malloy 6-1, 6-1.
