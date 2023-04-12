ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls tennis team turned in a Hockomock League road shutout on Wednesday, blanking Attleboro High 5-0.
The Warriors’ Ahunna James took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maddie Fuscaldo at No. 1 singles. Shea Mellman also won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles over Presley Biller.
“Ahunna played flawless tennis today and her court movement and overall game was nothing short of outstanding,” King Philip coach Bob Goldberg said. “Shea is gaining confidence with each ensuing match and her top spin forehand was flawless.”
At third singles Caroline Freese outlasted Zoe Stanley 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in a match that lasted over three hours. In doubles, KP’s No. 1 team of Carlie Burns aand Priya Riar won 6-1, 6-4 over Bree Paulette & McKenzie Cooper, and the Warriors’ No. 2 team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-3, 6-1 over Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos.
Sharon 4, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Foxboro’s No. 1 singles player Hailey Kornbluth won 6-0, 6-3 for the Warriros’ lone win.
All the other matches went in Sharon’s favor in two sets each.
Oliver Ames 5, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s Claire Copp dropped a second set tiebreaker to Olivia Querzoli to fall 1-6, 6-7 (4-7). In doubles, the No. 1 team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey went three sets, but lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6. Mansfield’s No. 2 doubles team lost 6-0, 1-6, 2-6.
Norton 3, Medway 2
MEDWAY — The Lancers earned their first win of the season. Norton’s No. 1 singles player Maddie Sutro won 6-2, 6-0 along with the first doubles team of Grace Binegar and Amanda Quinn won 6-3, 6-4 and the second doubles team of Alison Sheedy and Sara Richardson won 6-3, 7-5.