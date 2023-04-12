ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls tennis team turned in a Hockomock League road shutout on Wednesday, blanking Attleboro High 5-0.

The Warriors’ Ahunna James took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maddie Fuscaldo at No. 1 singles. Shea Mellman also won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles over Presley Biller.