EASTON — Freshman Athena Li continued to dominate her opposition at the No. 1 singles spot for the unbeaten Foxboro High girls’ tennis team as the Warriors trumped Oliver Ames 4-1 in a Hockomock League match Monday.
Li posted a straight-set shutout win for her fifth win of the season as the Warriors improved to 5-0. Similarly, Pam Nelson and Sarah Prag won their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches for the Warriors with straight-set shutouts.
Junior Ella Lynch-Bartek and senior Lauren Anthony posted straight-set victories in the No. 1 and 2 singles spots as the Attleboro High girls’ tennis team came home from Milford Monday with a 4-1 victory in the Hockomock League match.
Bartek scored a first-set shutout, while Anthony won all 12 of her games contested at No. 2 singles. The Bombardiers (3-2) host the Scarlet Hawks Tuesday.
In a Tri-Valley League match, Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell won the first sets of their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in shutouts en route to straight-set victories, but the Norton High Lancers (2-4) fell 3-2 to Westwood. The Lancers next visit Ashland Wednesday.
The Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan improved to 3-1 with a 5-0 Catholic Central League win over St. Mary’s. Sophia Colby, Katie Cabral and Emily Gallucci each won their pro set matches 8-0. The Shamrocks next meet St. Joseph’s Wednesday.
Lauren Hunt lost just one game at No. 3 singles and Haley Strom earned a first set marathon 7-5 win for North Attleboro’s two points in a 3-2 Hockomock League loss to Stoughton.
Foxboro 4, Oliver Ames 1: Athenaa Li (F) def. Kate McCormick 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Sarah Morley 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Mia Corradini 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Kate McLaughlin-Julie Motta 6-0, 6-2; Lizzie MacAdam-Liz O’Brien (OA) def. Grace Young-Emily Stow 6-1, 6-0.
Stoughton 3, North Attleboro 2: Allie Lotta (S) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-3, 6-2; Haley Strom (NA) def. Brooke Bolger 7-5, 6-3; Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Lina Alli 6-1, 6-0; Emily Phamngueyn-Amelia Lotta (S) def. Lauren Cosentino-Tina Sha 6-2, 7-5; Nadia Prokopic-Steph Resenko (S) def. Julia Kearn-Anoushka bannerjee 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Attleboro 4, Milford 1: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Paige Gavlik 6-0, 6-2; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Madi Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Lavinia Mocenni (M) def. Tina Lam 2-6, 6-0, 10-5; Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusef (A) def. Maria Sraneavilla-Serena Borges 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Hizara Amir-Theresa Thomas 6-0, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan 5, St, Mary’s 0: Sophia Colby (BF) def. Meghan Lovett 8-0; Katie Cabral (BF) def. Olivia Egan 8-0; Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Layla Trahat 8-0; Libby Cook-Grace Borden (BF) def. Gina Palermo-Shannon Lovett 8-3; Bella Wehbe-Anna Lamoriello (BF) def. Kelly Lovett-Gianna Kerifiuos 8-0.
Westwood 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Olivia Lee 6-0, 7-5; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Holly Bass 6-0, 6-3; Christina Folkowski (WW) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Veda Lotti-Grace Tseng (WW) def. Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-0, 6-1; Evette Easton-Cardi Costello (WW) def. Devan Seidel-Grace Binedar 6-1, 6-0.
