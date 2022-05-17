NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Oliver Ames High girls tennis team defeated North Attleboro High on Tuesday, winning in a 4-1 final.
North Attleboro’s lone win came from Grace Noreck, who took a 6-2, 6-1 win at second singles over Mia Corradini. Lauren Hunt battled at the top singles spot, going three sets (6-1, 6-7 [7-5], 11-13), but lost to Hannah Farber.
West Bridgewater 3, Norton 2
Visiting Norton took two matches in singles in its loss to West Bridgewater.
Maddie Sutro won at the top singles spot, winning 6-1, 6-2. Olivia McConnell also won in two sets, emerging victorious at the second singles spot, 6-0, 6-0.