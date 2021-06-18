ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis team scored an impressive 5-0 victory over crosstown rival Attleboro High Friday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Senior Emily Wright scored a straight set shutout win at No. 3 singles for the No. 5 seeded Shamrocks (12-2). Sophomore Sophia Comey lost just two games in winning her No. 1 singles match, while junior Katy Cabral also took a straight set win at No. 2 singles.
“It didn’t make any difference who we were playing, it was just go out there and play the match,” Bishop Feehan coach Jennifer Bartlett said of the rivalry. “They weren’t nervous at all.”
Lauren Anthony won five games at No. 2 singles for Attleboro (7-8). “We had some young kids out there playing, it was their first tournament experience, so they were a little nervous,” Bombardier coach Bill Reilly said.
The unbeaten (15-0), No. 1 seeded Warriors of Foxboro began their quest for the Division 2 South title by taking a 4-1 victory over South Coast Conference member Somerset Berkley. Pam Nelson posted a straight set shutout win at No. 2 singles, freshman Athena Li lost just one game in winning her No. 1 singles match, while Sarah Prag lost just two games in winning at No. 3 singles.
- In Division 2 South, No. 15 seed Norton (6-9) suffered three shutout losses in matches in falling to unbeaten No. 2 seed Notre Dame Academy (10-0). Olivia McConnell took seven games in her No. 2 singles match for the Lancers.
MIAA Division 1 South Sectional
Bishop Feehan 5, Attleboro 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-1, 6-1; Katy Cabral (BF) def. Lauren Anthony 6-3, 6-2; Emily Wright (BF) def. Tina Lam 6-0, 6-0; Libby Cook-Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusuf 6-1, 6-2; Anna Lamoriello-Ciana Long (BF) def. Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
MIAA Division 2 South Sectional
Foxboro 4, Somerset Berkley 1: Athena Li (F) def. Jordan Ramos 6-0, 6-1; Pam Nelson (F) def. Elena Silva 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Cassandra Eyma 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Puccini-Julia Lancycki (SB) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Makayla Peck-Juliana Preston (F) def. Amber Martin-Bridget O’Neil 6-0, 6-1.
Notre Dame Academy 5, Norton 0: Alex Turdate (NDA) def. Maddie Sutro 6-0, 6-0; Alex Lancula (NDA) def. Olivia McConnell 6-3, 6-4; Charlotte Iuimey (NDA) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-0; Amelia Mew-Bella McGrath (NDA) def. Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Link-Meg Revanesi (NDA) def. Devin Seidel-Grace Binedaqr 6-0, 6-0.
