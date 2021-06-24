WRENTHAM -- It was a bittersweet end to the senior seasons of Katarina Schneider and Mia Valencia, as well as the close to the 2021 campaign for the King Philip Regional High girls' tennis team on Wednesday.
The top-seeded and unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division champions had their 15-match winning streak snapped by Hopkinton High 3-2 in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
"It was a tough one to lose, but that's how it goes when you play this game and play good teams," KP coach Bob Goldberg said.
Down along Route 140, the unbeaten Davenport Division champion, No. 1 seeded Foxboro High Warriors captured all three singles matches to upended previously unbeaten Martha's Vineyard 3-2 in the Division 3 South Tournament semifinal round. Martha's Vineyard had trumped Foxboro in the 2019 Division 3 South Tournament title match.
Foxboro's unbeaten triumvirate of singles players, freshman Athena Li and seniors Pam Nelson and Sarah Prag all scored dominating straight set wins for the Warriors' three points.
Prag, at the No. 3 singles spot, provided Foxboro with its margin of victory, taking a pair of 6-4 sets for the decisive third team point. It was the third time this season that the Penn State-bound Prag earned the decisive third team point for the Warriors, twice having taken wins over Sharon.
Prag faced a 4-3 deficit in the second set of her match, but then swept three straight games to close out her match.
"Our experience definitely helped," Foxboro coach Jon Montanaro said. "All of the matches were extremely competitive."
Li, who has lost just one set all season, posted a straight set shutout win at No. 1 singles for the Warriors (17-0). Nelson fired a second set shutout at No. 2 singles, losing just two games to prevail in her No. 2 singles match.
Foxboro will now host unbeaten, No. 2 seeded Notre Dame Academy Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Division 3 South title match.
King Philip senior captain Katarina Schneider rallied from losing her first set of the season in the second set to complete her season unbeaten by taking the decisive third set of her match 6-3.
Warrior senior Mia Valencia suffered her first setback of the season at the No. 2 singles spot, Hopkinton's Maddie LaMarchia taking the decisive second set 6-3 for the Hillers' match-clinching third team point.
"Mia could not have played any better, but she was up against the proverbial backboard," Goldberg said.
LaMarchia traded an endless series of backhands and forehands with the Ithaca College-bound Valenica.
The No. 4 seed Hillers (14-3), who dispatched Bishop Feehan in a quarterfinal match, gained an early and quick 2-0 advantage by winning both the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles matches. Hopkinton junior Rylie Krattenamaker extended her unbeaten streak to 17 matches without losing a game, while the Hillers' all underclassmen No. 2 doubles team, including a freshman lost just two games.
King Philip (15-1) took its first point as the unbeaten No. 1 doubles team of Shea Mellman and Ahunna James won in straight sets, taking the second set by a dominating 6-1 score. In the second set, Mellman and James held their services in the first and third games, respectively, while taking service breaks in the second and fourth games for a commanding 4-0 edge.
"I really couldn't be any prouder of the girls, battling through all that they went through during the school year with COVID-19 and trying to get their schoolwork done," Goldberg said. "Once that we got the OK for the season and we got out playing again, you could see the smiles on their faces."
Valenica dropped service in the 12th game of the first set of her No. 2 singles match. She held service in the sixth game of the second set to create a 3-3 tie, but LaMarchia then won the next three games, including a service break in the eighth game to gain the edge.
The Cornell University-bound Schneider took a pair of service breaks in the first set where she lost just one game. The Hillers' Storm held service in the ninth game of the second set and then gained a service break to win the set, just the first set that Schneider lost in 16 matches.
Schneider closed out the match by winning the final three games, taking service breaks in the seventh and ninth games.
"You always want to go one round deeper in the tournament," Goldberg added. "There's no shame in losing when you put your heart and effort out there."
MIAA Division 1 South Girls Tennis Sectional
Semifinal round at King Philip Regional High School
Hopkinton 3, King Philip 2: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Mya Storm 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Maddie LaMarchia (H) def. Mia Valencia 7-5, 6-3; Rylie Krattenmaker (H) def. Sammie Taylor 6-0, 6-0; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Sophie Kaplan-Dani Sharma 6-4, 6-1; Victoria Allen-Amy Zimman (H) def. Dilara Onur-Paulina Yakamoich 6-0, 6-2.
MIAA Division 2 South Girls Tennis Tournament
Semifinal round at Foxboro High School
Foxboro 3, Martha's Vineyard 2: Athena Li (F) def. Hunter Tomkins 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Cali Gigoia 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Karinne Nivola 6-4, 6-4; Andrea Morse-Tessa Hammond (MV) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 6-4, 6-1; Paige Anderson-Evelyn Brewer (MV) def. Emily Stow-Juliana Preston 6-2, 6-2.
