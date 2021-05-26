FOXBORO — Jordyn Collins clocked personal best times in both the 100 and 200 sprints in leading the Foxboro High girls’ track team to its first victory of the Hockomock League season, a 73-63 win over Sharon High Tuesday at Sam Berns Field.
Erin Foley won the 400 with a personal best time for the Warriors (1-3) as did Gianna Dunne in the 400 hurdles. Foxboro swept the high jump and won both relays.
Foxboro girls 73, Sharon 63: High jump 1-C. Davies 4-6, 2-Byrnes 4-6, 3-Dunne 4-6; Javelin 1-Byrnes 99-11, 2-Preston 76-11; Discus 2-Preston 66-6; 4x400 relay 1-E. Dahl, C. Dahl, Murphy, Palmer 4:28.4; 4x100 relay 1-Servaes, C. Davies, Foley, C. Collins 54.1; Mile 2-Emma Dahl 5:49; 200 1-Jordyn Collins 25.0; 400 1-Erin Foley 1:04.9; 100 1-J. Collins 12.1; 400 hurdles 1-Gianna Dunne 1:12.5.
