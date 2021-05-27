MANSFIELD — Caitlin Dumouchel won both the 400 hurdles and javelin in leading the Mansfield High girls’ track team to a 73-63 victory over King Philip Thursday in a Hockomock League meet.
Tess Lancaster and Norah Puleo went 1-2 for the Hornets in the mile, while Anna Darlington won the 400 and was a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.
Katie Manning won the lo
- ng jump, while having a personal best performances in the 200 (27.7) and taking third in both the 100 (12.8) and triple jump (33-0) in leading North Attleboro to an 80-56 win over Canton in a Hockomock League meet. Ariana Newton (shot put, discus) and Olivia Etienvre (high jump, triple jump) each won two events for the Big Red.
- Angel Correia won both the high and triple jumps for Dighton-Rehoboth in a 97-29 victory over Greater New Bedford in a South Coast Conference meet.
- In a Mayflower League meet, the Cougars of Tri-County (0-2) fell 101-34 to Southeastern Regional. Anna Couchon (two-mile) and Ava Cavallaro (200) won events for the Cougars.
North Attleboro 80, Canton 56: 400 hurdles 1-Tess Collins 1:07.3; 400 1-Kailey Lockavitch 1:04.2; Javelin 1-Abby Camelio 96-6 1/2; Discus 1-Ariana Newth 85-5; Shot put 1-Newth 27-9 1/2; 4x400 relay 1-Julia Simpson, Haley Carr, Lockavitch, Lilly Adams 4:33.3; High jump 1-Olivia Etienvre 4-10; Long jump 1-Katie Manning 15-10; Triple jump 1-Etienviere 34-2 1/2.
Dighton-Rehoboth 97, Gr. New Bedford Voke 29: Long jump 1-Ella Damon 14-2; Triple jump 1-Angel Correia 31-5 1/2; High jump 1-Correia 4-4; Shot put 1-Ryann Welzel 25-10; Javelin 1-Lauren Kerwyn 71; Discus 1-Michaela Healey 67; Mile 1-Katie Moura 6:35; 100 1-Macy MacDonald 12.7; 800 1-Kam Marando 2:41; 400 1-Kiara Abrantes 63.5; 200 1-Ella Damon 27.3; Two-mile 1-Isabel Murdock 15:00
Southeastern 101, Tri-County 34: Two mile 1-Anna Couchon 15:42; 200 1-Ava Cavallaro 31.6.
Mansfield 73, King Phlip 63: 400 hurdles 1-Caitlin Dumouchel (M), 2-Brooke Penney (M), 1:07.2; 100 2-Abbie Scott (M), 12.6; Mile 1-Tess Lancaster (M), 5:44, 2-Norah Puleo (M); 400 1-Anna Darlington (M) 1:01.9; 100 hurdles 2-Anna Buckley (M) 16.9; 800 2-Katie Miller (M) 2:31.9; 200 2-Erika Penney (M), 26.8; Two mile 1-Anna Moore (M) 13:03; 4x100 relay 1-Msf. (Scott, Driscoll, Penney, A. Buckley), 51.1; 4x400 relay 1-Msf. (Miller, Puleo, Dumouchel, Darlington), 4:11.6; High jump 1-Anna Buckley (M), 4-8; Javelin 1-Dumouchel (M), 109-9, 2-Kelsey Hubler (M); Discus 1-Alissa Cooke (M), 68-0.
