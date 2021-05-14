MANSFIELD – Tessa Lancaster won both the mile and two-mile while Caitlin Dumouchel was the first to finish in the 400 hurdles and javelin as the Mansfield High girls’ track team overcame Franklin High 76-60 Thursday in a Hockomock League meet.
Anna Buckley won the long jump and took second in the high jump, while Norah Puleo and Katie Miller both were clocked at 2:27 in finishing 1-2 in the 800.
Mansfield girls 76, Franklin 60: 400 hurdes 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:00; 100 2-Coleen Waters 12.8; Mile 1-Tessa Lancaster 5:40.4, 2-Emma Lamson 5:44; 400 1-Anna Darlington 1:01.5; 100 hurdles 1-Anna Buckley 17.1; 800 1-Norah Puleo 2:27.3, 2-Katie Miller 2:27.5; 200 2-Erika Penney 27.3; Two mile 1-Lancaster 12:36; 4x100 relay 1-Scott, Driscoll, Penney, Waters 50.8; 4x400 relay 1-Darlington, Dumouchel, McIntyre, Puleo 4:14; Long jump 1-Buckley 16-4, 2-Caitlin Haley; Triple jump 2-Haley 32-4 ½; Javelin 1-Dumoiuchel 97-11; Shot put 2-Alissa Cooke 28-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.