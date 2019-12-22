BOSTON — The Mansfield High girls track team claimed first-place finishes in three of the distance events as the Hornets scored a 59-41 Hockomock League victory over Franklin High at the Reggie Lewis Center on Friday.
Grace Fernandez won the 1,000 meters (3:21.20) by a tenth of a second while Katherine Miller won the mile (5:53.33) by three seconds and Tessa Lancaster took first in the two-mile (12:17.11) by 38 seconds. Mansfield (2-0) will face King Philip on Jan. 16.
Attleboro junior Kelly Neuendorf won the mile (5:38.5) by 11 seconds, but the Bombardiers could not overcome Taunton in a 68-31 Hockomock League loss. Kim Esteban clocked a 5:49.8 for second in the mile while Maddie Ellis completed the sweep by taking third (5:54). Cassandra Stuger took the 300 (43.7), while junior Kamsi Igbobi won the shot put (32-4 3/4
- ). The Bombardiers (0-2) will face Franklin on Jan. 16.
- Foxboro’s Meaghan Christie earned the Warriors’ lone individual win in a 63-37 Hockomock League defeat to Sharon. Igbobi took first in the shot put (31-04.75) for Foxboro (0-2), who will face Stoughton on Jan. 16.
- King Philip’s Sofia Delvecchio was a double winner in both the 55 meter (7.62) and long jump (14-11) to help propel the Warriors to a 62-38 Hockomock League victory over Oliver Ames. Victoria Priestley led a sweep in the 55 hurdles (9.70) while Bailee Ziolkowski led a sweep in the shot put (31-07.5) for King Philip. The Warriors (2-0) will face Mansfield on Jan. 16.
- North Attleboro’s Ari Preacher led a sweep in the 55 hurdles (9.21) while Alivia Byrne led a sweep in the shot put (27-07.5) as the Rocketeers claimed a 64-36 Hockomock League victory over Milford. North Attleboro (2-0) will face Canton on Jan. 16.
Mansfield 59, Franklin 41: 600 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:49.32, 1000 1-Grace Fernandez 3:21.20, Mile 1-Katherine Miller 5:53.33, Two mile 1-Tessa Lancaster 12:17.11, 4x200 relay 11:59.00, 4x400 relay 1-4:23.78, Long jump 1-Gabrielle Devlin 15-02.5,
Taunton 68, Attleboro 31: Mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf 5:38.50, Shot put 1-Kamsi Igbobi 31-04.75,
Sharon 63, Foxboro 37: 4x400 relay 1-4:38.99, Shot put 1-Meaghan Christie 24.05.5,
King Philip 62, Oliver Ames 38: 55 1-Sofia Delvecchio 7.62, 300 1-Allison Beltramini 45.53, 1000 1-Isabelle Crocker 3:27.52, Mile 1-Maya Evan 5:44.10, Two mile 1-Makayla Griffin 12:39.97, 55 hurdles 1-Victoria Priestley 9.70, 4x200 relay 1-1:54.78, High jump 1-Paige Berdos 4-10, Long jump 1-Sofia Delvecchio 14-11, Shot put 1-Bailee Ziolkowski 31-07.5.
North Attleboro 64, Milford 36: 1000 1-Marta Botelho 3:35.36, Mile 1-Catherine Hanewich 5:41.60, Two mile 1-Melissa Sapini 13:07.77, 55 hurdles 1-Ari Preacher 9.21, 4x200 relay 1-1:55.94, High jump 1-Olivia Etienvre 5-06, Long jump 1-Lily Wetherbee 17-03.25, Shot put 1-Alivia Byrne 27-07.5.
Norton Speed Classic girls’ results: Long jump 2-Heather Kurland 16-6 1/2; 55 hurdles 8-Kurland 9.45; 600 2-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 1:42.2; 4x200 relay 4-Eve Rodrigues, Lindsay Bingel, Ali Murphy, Kurland 1:52.6.
