NORTON — Sophomore Ali Murphy broke the Norton High record in the 400 meters at 58.7 seconds in leading the Lancers (3-0) to a 90 1/2-45 1/2 victory over Dover-Sherborn Thursday in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Murphy surpassed the girls’ school record of 59.46 set by Isabella Berardi. Murphy also won the 100.
Isabella Pietrasiewicz won both the mile (5:22.2 by nine seconds) and two mile (11:22 by one minute) runs for the Lancers. Cam Whiteside (shot put, discus) and Heather Kurland (long jump, 100 hurdles) also won two events for Norton.
- Senior Kamsi Igbobi won the 100 and 100 hurdles, shot put and triple jump in powering Attleboro (1-3) to an 82-53 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League meet. Kelly Neuendorf clocked a personal best two-mile time of 11:52 to qualify for the Division 1 Meet.
- Michaela Healy won both the shot put and discus events, while Angel Correia finished first in both the triple and high jumps as Dighton-Rehoboth toppled Fairhaven 94-31 in a South Coast Conference meet.
- Jillian Audette won both the long jump and 100, while Mackenzie Gingras won both the shot put and discus as Seekonk (1-1) scored an 85-35 win over Bourne in a South Coast Conference meet.
Norton 90 1/2, Dover-Sherborn 45 1/2; 100 1-Ali Murphy 12.4; 400 1-Murphy 58.7; Mile 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 5:22.2; Two mile 1-Pietrasiewicz 11:22.8, 2-Shea Podbelski; 100 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 16.1; Long jump 1-Kurland 15-1/2; 800 1-Podbelski 2:28.1; Discus 1-Cam Whiteside 59-1; Shot put 1-Whiteside 28-4; Javelin 1-Brynn Leahy 92-0; 4x100 relay 1-Evie Gesner, Kyla Leahy, B. Leahy, Caitlyn Whiteside, 54.6; 4x400 relay 1-Skye Goba, Erin Podbelski, Gesner, Jordan Raneri 4:34.8.
Attleboro 82, Taunton 53: 400 hurdles 1-Eleanor Graber 1:34.3; 100 1-Kamsi Igbobi 13.4; 100 hurdles 1-Igbobi 18.2; Two mile 1-Kelly Neuendorf 11:52; Shot put 1-Igbobi 34-1; Long jump 1-Jayla Douglas 13-11; Triple jump 1-Igbobi 32-8; Mile 1-Diana Blouin 5:33.2; 4x100 relay 1-Jayden Hoyt, Erimar Torres, Morgan Parker, Adriana Rodriguez 57.2.
Dighton-Rehoboth 94, Fairhaven 31: Mile 1-Kam Marando 6:06; 800 1-Katie Moura 2:40; 400 1-Ella Damon 1:04; 200 1-Kiara Abrantes 27.0; 100 hurdles 1-Kylie Antonio 26.4; Triple jump 1-Angel Correia 30-11; High jump 1-Correia 4-6; Shot put 1-Michaela Healey 25-5; Discus 1-Healey.
Seekonk 85, Bourne 35: Long jump 1-Jillian Audette 13-5; Triple jump 1-Madison Costa 27-7; Shot put 1-Mackenzie Gingras 33-8’; Discus 1-Gingras 89-9; Mile 1-Kylie Halpin 6:05.5; 100 1-Audette 13.5; 800 1-Alice Santana 2:45; 100 hurdles 1-Costa 20.7; 200 1-Lauren Morales 30.5; Two mile 1-Julia Rickard 13:05; 4x100 relay 1-Sousa, Morales, Ella Gardner, Audette, 58.4; 4x400 relay 1-Isabella Lastrina, Santana, Hannah Baldassi, Serena Cabral 5:35.
