NORTON — Chloe Carter and Fiona LaCamera toed the line for the Norton High volleyball team, and the Lancers never looked back, rolling to a 3-0 shutout of Dedham High on Wednesday.
Norton opened the match by blowing out to a 25-1 lead in the first set where Carter served 12 consecutive points, giving the Lancers a cushion they never relinquished. After losing serve, the Lancers regained it and saw LaCamera serve out the set.
“Chloe kind of went on a roll,” Norton head coach Kelly Allen said. “They couldn’t pass her serve. She went 12 in a row, and then she missed her 13th. We got the ball back right away and Fiona closed it, they couldn’t pass her serve.”
Allen noted that gaining the early momentum was key against the Marauders, who joined the Tri-Valley League a few years ago and are still working on building to a high-caliber team in league play.
“I’ve been on both sides of it,” Allen said. “It’s really hard to come back from. To know you have two more sets, it’s hard when you’re on that side of it.”
Norton cruised to a 25-14 win in the second set and took the third set 25-17. LaCamera finished with 12 aces and 11 kills while Carter had six aces and six kills.
Setter Kate Andy led the Lancers in assists with 26.
“I think we played well,” Allen said. “There are definitely things I want to clean up, for sure. Overall, they played well and stayed in it. We never put ourselves in a position to come from behind at all. It’s nice to play with a lead.”
Norton (3-1) next hosts Millis on Monday.