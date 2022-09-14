NORTON — Chloe Carter and Fiona LaCamera toed the line for the Norton High volleyball team, and the Lancers never looked back, rolling to a 3-0 shutout of Dedham High on Wednesday.

Norton opened the match by blowing out to a 25-1 lead in the first set where Carter served 12 consecutive points, giving the Lancers a cushion they never relinquished. After losing serve, the Lancers regained it and saw LaCamera serve out the set.