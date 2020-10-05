ATTLEBORO — Junior Brendan Raymond inked six pars on his scorecard at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Monday in leading the Attleboro High golf team to a 158-163 victory over archrival North Attleboro.
Raymond had one birdie during his 1-over-par round for the Bombardiers (1-2). Both Evan Houle and Parker Sackett came in with rounds of 41 to give AHS the edge.
Aidan Weir shot a Rocketeer medalist round of 4-over-par 39. The Bombardiers are off until next week, while North (1-2) has a match Tuesday at Heather Hill against Oliver Ames.
At the Todesco CC, the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks scored a handsome 176-168 victory over three-time defending MIAA Division 3 champion St. Mary’s of Lynn in a Catholic Central League match.
Bryce Mackintosh (41) and Jack Hudson (42) were in the final group coming in for the Shamrocks whose scores enabled Bishop Feehan to prevail. Senior Brad Gillen carded a 2-over-par medalist round of 38. Bishop Feehan (3-1) next meets Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
Attleboro 158, North Attleboro 163: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 36, Leo Lombardo 40, Evan Houle 41, Parker Sackett 41; NA scores — Aidan Weir 39, Tyler DeMattio 40, Dylan Harding 41, Jake Gaskin 43.
Bishop Feehan 176, St. Mary’s, Lynn 168: BF scores — Brad Gillen 38, Drew Payson 39, Chad Correia 40, Bryce Mackintosh 41, Evan Riel 41.
