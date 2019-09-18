PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High golf team has lost four matches, but three of them have been by two strokes or less — the latest being a 158-160 Hockomock League decision against Oliver Ames at the Heather Hill CC on Wednesday.
Playing the second of four matches in four days, the Big Red received a medalist round of 2-over-par 37 from senior Jillian Barend on the “middle” course.
“Change those three losses into wins and we’d be in first place,” North coach Steve Nelson said of his Rocketeers (3-4), who visit Sharon on Thursday.
E On the “frontside” of the Norton CC, Brian See and Nate Morreale both carded 2-over-par medalist rounds of 38 as unbeaten Mansfield scored a 154-193 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League match. The Hornets (5-0) travel to Foxboro Thursday.
E At the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, Brendan Raymond (one birdie), Brian Houle and Jack Handy all carded 4-over-par medalist rounds of 39 on the “frontside” to trim Milford 159-174 in a Hockomock League match. The Bombardiers (3-3) host Franklin Wednesday.
E At TPC-Boston, Jack Buchan and Matt Nichols shared medalist honors with rounds of 42 as Norton High carded a 265-284 victory over Medway in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers (4-5) are off until a match Tuesday with Westwood.
E At Foxborough Country Club, senior Noah Hicks carded a Foxboro medalist round of 43, but the Warriors were defeated by visiting Canton 165-180 in the Hockomock League match. Matt Lathrop carded a 45 for the Warriors (5-2), who will host Mansfield Thursday.
E At the Ledgemont CC in a South Coast Conference match, Seekonk suffered a 90-83 setback to Case. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 45 and took 21 points. Seekonk (1-4) visits Fairhaven Thursday.
E At Pine Oak Country Club, Tri-County Regional sophomore Matt Brangiforte shot a medalist round of 40 and won his match at No. 1 as the Cougars were victorious in all six matches to earn the Mayflower League win. Junior Luke Holst won his No. 2 match and Brody Dalzell won his No. 3 match, each finishing with a 44. Tri-County (5-1) will travel to Blue Hills on Monday.
E At the Brookside Club, sophomore Peter Torres claimed a Dighton-Rehoboth best 26 points, but the Falcons fell to Bourne in the South Coast Conference match 124-114. Dylan Walsh added 20 points for the Falcons (5-2), who travel to Old Rochester on Thursday.
Oliver Ames 158, North Attleboro 160: NA scores — Jillian Barend 37, Aidan Weir 39, Jake Gaskin 41, Justin Strom 43, Sam Gallagher 43.
Attleboro 159, Milford 174: AHS scores — Jack Handy 39, Brian Houle 39, Brendan Raymond 39, Benn Sherman 42.
Mansfield 154, Taunton 193: Msf. scores — Brian See 38, Nate Morreale 38, Ava Haggis 39, Ryan Dow 39.
Norton 265, Medway 284: Norton scores — Jack Buchan 42, Matt Nichols 42, Collin Landry 44, Tim Sanders 44, Mike Belcher 45, Aidan Ryan 48.
Bourne 124, Dighton-Rehoboth 114: D-R scores — Peter Torres 26 points, Dylan Walsh 20, Mitch Bushell 19, Peter Anghinetti 19, Harry Turan 15, Ben Harowitz 15
Case 90, Seekonk 83: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 21, Jack Tortolani 20, Charlie Lehourites 15, Jacob Rulon 12, Jake Rosz 8, Evan Fasteson 7.
Canton 165, Foxboro 180: Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 43, Matt Lathrop 45, Dylan Quinn 46, Matt Fossella 46.
