NORTON — Senior Jillian Barend came in with a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 on the frontside of the Norton CC Monday in leading the North Attleboro High golf team to a stunning 164-167 upset of Mansfield High in a Hockomock League match.
Aiden Weir and Jake Gaskin matched Mansfield’s two low scorers to not only present the Rocketeers with an opportunity for a win, but also qualified North (8-7) for the MIAA Tournament.
The Rocketeers next have a match Wednesday at the Blue Hills CC against Canton, while MIAA Tournament-bound Mansfield (12-2) takes on Oliver Ames.
North Attleboro 164, Mansfield 167: NA scores — Jillian Barend 39, Aiden Weir 40, Jake Gaskin 41, Sam Gallagher 44; Msf. scores — Brandon Kemp 40, Ryan Doherty 41, Mike O’Neil 43, Zander Schotz 43.
