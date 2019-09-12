PLAINVILLE — Senior Jillian Barend notched a pair of birdies and finished with a 2-over-par round of 37 on the middle course at Heather Hill Country Club Thursday as the North Attleboro High golf team fended off Milford High 158-176 in a Hockomock League match.
Barend birdied the par-5 No. 3 hole and par-4 No. 9 holes for the Rocketeers (2-2) while Dylan Weir came in with a 4-over-par 39, having a birdie at No. 2. The Rocketeers visit Franklin Friday.
- At Franklin CC, the Warriors of Foxboro tasted their first defeat on the season as the Panthers took a 155-167 Hockomock League verdict. Dylan Quinn took Foxboro medalist honors, carding six pars en route to a 39 while Luke Davies scored a 41. Foxboro (5-1) will host Canton on Wednesday.
- Peter Torres shot a medalist round of 38 and took 32 points as Dighton-Rehoboth (4-1) survived a South Coast Conference scare with a 138-131 win over Somerset Berkley at the Hillside CC. Torres birded the par-5 No. 7 hole and par-4 No. 9 hole for the Falcons, who were trailing after the first two groups finished. D-R next entertains Seekonk Tuesday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (1-3) broke into the win column with a 71-68 South Coast Conference victory over Greater New Bedford. Gary Taraian shot a Seekonk medalist round of 39 and took 30 points for the Warriors.
- At Norwood Country Club, sophomore Matt Brangiforte carded a medalist round of 38 to lead Tri-County Regional to a 8-1 Mayflower League victory over Norfolk Agricultural High. Brody Delzell (40) and Colby Jones (44) had solid rounds, while Bryce Delzell and Will Krawcynzski also won their matches. Tri-County (3-1) will play South Shore on Monday at New England Country Club.
North Attleboro 158, Milford 176: NA scores — Jillian Barend 37, Aidan Weir 39, Justin Strom 40, Sam Gallagher 42.
Franklin 155, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Luke Davies 41, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Pothier 45; Franklin scores — Jack Paterson 36.
Dighton-Rehoboth 138, Somerset Berkley 131: D-R scores — Peter Torres 32, Peter anghinetti 26, Mitch Bushell 23, Andrew Machado 20, ben Horowitz 19, Dillan Walsh 18, Sam Watts 18; SB score — Sam Mello 28.
Seekonk 71, Gr. New Bedford Voke 68: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 30, Jack Tortolani 18, Jacob Rolon 12, Charlie Lehourites 9, Aidan Colpan 4, Jake Rose 3.
