PLAINVILLE -- Senior co-captain Jillian Barend captured medalist honors with a 36 to spark the North Attleboro golf team to a 153-162 victory over arch-rival Attleboro High on the "middle" course at the Heather Hill CC Friday in a Hockomock League match.
Jake Gaskin came in with a 37 for the Rocketeers (6-6). Brendan Raymond posted an AHS medalist round of 37. North next visits Canton Wednesday, while AHS has a non-league match Monday at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course against Dighton-Rehoboth.
North Attleboro 153, Attleboro 162: NA scores -- Jillian Barend 36, Jake Gaskin 37, Sam Gallagher 39, Brett Dusel 41; AHS scores -- Brendan Raymond 37, Brian Houle 39, Jack Handy 42, Ben Wood 44.
