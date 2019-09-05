PLAINVILLE — Senior Jillian Barend fired a 1-under-par medalist round of 34 on the middle course at Heather Hill Country Club Thursday as the North Attleboro High golf team took a season-opening 156-194 victory over Stoughton High.
Barend birdied the par-4 No. 6 hole and sank drilled a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-3 No. 8 hole for the Rocketeers. Jake Gaskin came in with a 39 for North.
- At Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, Jack Handy shot an Attleboro High medalist round of 4-over-par 39 with a birdie on the par-3 No. 7 hole, but the Bombardiers (1-1) fell to Oliver Ames 151-164 in a Hockomock League match.
- At TPC-Boston, Tim Saunders shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 41 in leading Norton to a 259-319 Tri-Valley League victory over Bellingham.
- At Whaling City CC, Harry Taraian took a career best 34 points as Dighton-Rehoboth beat Fairhaven 126-83 in a South Coast Conference match. Taraian parred the par-5 No. 7 hole, then took eight points with an eagle on the par-5 No. 9 hole.
- At New England CC, Colby Jones shot a Tri-County medalist round of 41 and won his No. 3 match as the Cougars nipped Blue Hills Regional 5-4 in Mayflower League action. Matt Brangiforte (No. 3), Luke Holst (No. 4) and Bryce Dalzell (No. 6) also won their matches for the Cougars, who meet West Bridgewater Monday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (0-3) suffered a 106-74 South Coast Conference loss to Somerset Berkley. Jack Tortolani and Gary Taraian both shots rounds of 45, scoring 22 and 20 points, respectively.
North Attleboro 156, Stougton 194: NA scores — Jillian Barend 34, Jake Gaskin 39, Aidan Weir 40, Brett Dusel 43, Sam Gallagher 43.
Oliver Ames 151, Attleboro 164: AHS scores — Jack Handy 39, Benn Sherman 40, Brendan Raymond 41, Brian Houle 44. OA score — Sam Becker 35, Brad Powers 38.
Norton 259, Bellingham 319: Norton scores: Tim Saunders 41, Jack McPartland 42, Dean Santangelo 43, Aidan Ryan 43, Allison Janineh 44, Jack Buchan 46.
Dighton-Rehoboth 126, Fairhaven 83: D-R scores — Harry Taraian 34, Peter Torres 25, Mitch Bushell 20, Adam Housley 20, Peter Anghinetti 14, Dylan Walsh 13.
Somerset Berkley 106, Seekonk 74: Seekonk scores — Jack Tortolani 22, Gary Taraian 20, Charlie Lehourites 17, Aidan Wilpon 6; SB scores — Will Simmons 25.
Tri-County 5, Blue Hills Reg. 4: Colby Jones 41, Matt Brangiforte 44, Luke Holst 45, Bryce Dalzell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.