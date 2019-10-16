PLAINVILLE — The Bishop Feehan High golf team split a triangular match Wednesday at Heather Hill Country Club, downing Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High for the second time this season 252-269 Wednesday, while Bishop Stang avenged its lone loss of the season from a day earlier with a 240-242 verdict over the Shamrocks.
Drew Price and Drew Corcoran came in with 1-over-par rounds of 37 for the Shamrocks (9-2) against D-R on the north course.
Against Bishop Stang on the middle course, Brad Gillen and Drew Payson inked Shamrock medalist rounds of 3-over-par 39. The Shamrocks visit Catholic Memorial Thursday, while D-R participates in the South Coast Conference Championship Tournament Friday.
- At Pine Oaks Golf Course, Jason See fired a 3-under-par 33 with four birdies as Mansfield (13-2) scored a 149-160 victory over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match. Ryan Dow came in at 1-under-35 for Mansfield, which heads to Blue Hills CC Thursday as a contender for the Hockomock League Championship.
- Foxboro’s Noah Hicks carded a season-low 37 in leading the Warriors to a 156-179 Hockomock League victory over Milford at Hopedale CC. Hicks carded seven pars while Matt Lathrop shot a 39 with five pars. Foxboro (10-6) will travel to the Hockomock League Championships Thursday.
- North Attleboro (8-8) fell to unbeaten Canton 149-165 in a Hockomock League match at Blue Hills CC. Jake Gaskin came in with a Rocketeer medalist round of 4-over-par 38 with one birdie. The Rocketeers return to Canton Thursday for the Hockomock League Championship Tournament.
- Norton (9-7) heads into Monday’s MIAA South Sectional Tournament after splitting a triangular Tri-Valley League match, stopping Dedham 245-283, but bowing to Dover-Sherborn by two strokes 243-245. Dean Santangelo carded a 1-over-par 37 with one birdie at Dedham Golf Club.
- In a South Coast Conference match at Touissett CC, Seekonk suffered a 118-66 setback to Case. Jacob Rulon shot a Warrior medalist round of 44 and took 22 points. The Warriors next participate at the SCC Championship Tournament Friday.
Bishop Stang 240, Bishop Feehan 242: BF scores — Brad Gillen 39, Drew Payson 39, Brendan Mordarski 40, John Veno 41, Hannah Pignatto 41, Jamie Sanislow 42.
Bishop Feehan 252, Dighton-Rehoboth 269: BF scores — Drew Price 37, Drew Corcoran 37, Dan Mills 41, Chris McLellan 45, Mitch Dynan 46, Ben Studholme 46; D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 41 Ben Horowitz 43, Peter Torres 45, Dillan Walsh 46, Harry Taraian 47, Peter Anghinetti 47.
Mansfield 149, Oliver Ames 160: Msf. scores — Brian See 33, Ryan Dow 35, Jason See 40, Cian Goulet 41.
Canton 149, North Attleboro 165: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 38, Jillian Barend 42, Jared Bankert 42, Aidan Weir 43.
Norton 245, Dedham 283; Dover-Sherborn 243, Norton 245: Norton scores — Dean Santangelo 37, Mike Belcher 38, Tim Saunders 40, Jack Buchan 41, Matt Nichols 44, Jack McPartland 45 .
Foxboro 156, Milford 179: Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 37, Matt Lathrop 39, Dylan Quinn 40, Jack Rounds 40.
Case 118, Seekonk 66: Seekonk scores — Jacob Rulon 22, Jack Tortolani 20, Gary Taraian 12, Evan Fasteson 5, Charlie Lehourites 4, Aidan Colpan 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.