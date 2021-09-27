ATTLEBORO — Birdies at the No. 17 and No. 18 holes at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, including a chip-in on the final hole, allowed the Franklin High golf team to escape with a 151-152 victory over Attleboro High Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Attleboro’s Brendan Raymond captured medalist honors with a 1-under-par 34, scoring birdies at No. 17 and 18, while Leo Lombardo came in with an even-par 35, including a birdie at No. 18.
Franklin notched its eighth win of the season by having all four of its scorers break 40. The Bombardiers (3-6) meet North Attleboro Wednesday.
- Cian Goulet came in with an even-par medalist round of 36, having one birdie as Mansfield (8-3) nipped Oliver Ames 155-157 in a Hockomock League match on the frontside at Norton CC. The Hornets visit Taunton Tuesday.
- In a non-league match at Hillside CC, Dighton-Rehoboth (7-1) scored a 236-313 victory over New Bedford. Both Peter Torres and Mitch Bushell shared medalist honors with rounds of 37.
Mansfield 155, Oliver Ames 157: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 36, Nate McLean 39, Hunter Tang 40, Ryan Doherty 40.
Franklin 151, Attleboro 152: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 34, Leo Lombardo 35, Evan Houle 41, Carter Shelton 42.
North Attleboro 151, Stoughton 188: NA scores — Tyson Laviano 35, Jake Gaskin 36, Dillon Harding 39, Ishan Kohli 41
Dighton-Rehoboth 236, New Bedford 313: D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 37, Peter Torres 37, Jordan Dietz 37, Ryan McCarthy 40, Sam Watts 41, Andrew Machado 42.
