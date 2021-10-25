PLAINVILLE — Attleboro High senior Brendan Raymond was the lone Hockomock League representative at the MIAA Division 1 State Championship Golf Tournament Monday and came in with an 8-over-par 79 at Wentworth Hills Golf Course.
Raymond dropped in two birdies putts, at the par-4, 372-yard No. 7 hole and at the par-4, 288-yard No. 14 holes.
Raymond had two bad holes with double bogeys at par-5 No. 9 and par-4 No. 10 holes that prevented him from finishing among the top 15.
Raymond was one of the low qualifiers, tying for ninth place with an 8-over-par round of 79 at the Heritage CC in Charlton to become the first Bombardier to qualify for the MIAA State Tournament in nearly 10 years.
Also in the MIAA Division 1 field was Bishop Feehan High junior Chad Correia, who finished at 83.
Raymond, a member at Segregansett CC, had a frontside score of 41 and a backside score of 38.
All of the competitors in the field were handicapped by tough pin placements, the MIAA Golf Tournament Committee explaining that the cups were placed on the high sides of greens due to the potential for unplayable lies during the rain and wet course conditions.
Raymond was on two par-5 holes, the 505-yard No. 5 hole and the 494-yard No. 15 hole in two, putting for an eagle, but due to the pin placements, he ended up three-putting for par — totaling 35 putts in his round.
”It was good to see him score well under pressure,” AHS coach Jon Burre said of Raymond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.