NEW BEDFORD — Mitch Bushell fired a 2-over-par round of 38 at Whaling City Country Club Tuesday in leading the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team to a 278-332 victory over Fairhaven High in a South Coast Conference match.
Bushell carded three birdies for the 4-0 Falcons, who host Old Rochester Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 278, Fairhaven 332: D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 38, Harry Taraian 45, Andrew Machado 47, Peter Torres 48, Peter Anghinetti 50, Ben Horowitz 50.
