FOXBORO — Patrick Callahan’s 37 was the only score in the 30’s as the Foxboro High golf team took down Sharon High 166-192 at Foxboro Country Club Tuesday.
The next lowest was Reese Curreri’s 41 and Zac Georgantas’ 43. Louie Carangelo and Ryan Wood were also in the 40’s, shooting a 46 and 49 respectively.
Mansfield 168, Canton 162
NORTON — The Hornets pulled out the Hockomock League win, getting a 40 from Will Riley as low medalist at Norton Country Club.
Following Riley for the Hornets was Jason Friedman’s 42 and a pair of 43’s from Brendan Vokey and Cody Nieratko.
Norton 277, Holliston 306
NORTON — The Lancers got a career-low score from Sean Nichols, who carded a 39 at TPC Boston.
Following behind Nichols was Shawn Clary with a 46 and the duo of Brady Bramwell and Owen Musto — both shooting a 47. Owen Kantelis carded a 48.
Dighton-Rehoboth 260, Somerset-Berkley 296
REHOBODY — The Falcons were led by Ella and Charlie Rosa’s 40 and 41, respectively, at Hillside Country Club.
T.J. Levisee (42), Hayden Bessette (44), Jordan Dietz (45) and Nate Maiato (48) completed the scoring for D-R.
Seekonk 324, Case 301
SWANSEA — Seekonk came up short at Touisset Country Club despite a low score of 48 by Connor Loomis. Jonathan Tawa and Sidney Brierly both shot a 51. Cooper Fitzpatrick carded a 56.