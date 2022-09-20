FOXBORO — Patrick Callahan’s 37 was the only score in the 30’s as the Foxboro High golf team took down Sharon High 166-192 at Foxboro Country Club Tuesday.

The next lowest was Reese Curreri’s 41 and Zac Georgantas’ 43. Louie Carangelo and Ryan Wood were also in the 40’s, shooting a 46 and 49 respectively.