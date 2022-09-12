NORFOLK — The Norton High golf team lost to Westwood High on Monday, 251-290, at soggy Norfolk Golf Club.
The Lancers were led by Shawn Clary’s 42 and Sean Nichols’ 44. Norton (2-3) plays Bellingham on Tuesday at TPC Boston.
PLAINVILLE — The Shamrocks came up short in a modified stableford system at Heather Hills Country Club.
Bishop Feehan was led by Chad Correia, who scored 38 points by carding a 34.
John Cane scored 29 points by shooting a 41 and the duo of Carol Pignato and MacKinley Garcia both shot a 40, earning 27 points.
Bishop Feehan (1-2) plays Friday against Archbishop Williams at Heather Hills.
REHOBOTH — The Falcons carded their first win of the season.
D-R’s Jordan Dietz scored a team-low 40 in the win at Hillside Country Club.
Nate Maiato and Charlie Rosa were just off Dietz’s pace, scoring a 41 and 42, respectively. TJ Levisee shot a 44. The Falcons play Fairhaven Tuesday at Hillside Country Club.