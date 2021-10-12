PLAINVILLE — Chad Correia and Jim Kannally solved the North course at the Heather Hill CC Tuesday in leading the Bishop Feehan High golf team to a 214-182 victory over Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central League match.
Correia came in with a 2-under-par medalist round of 34, taking 40 points for the Shamrocks. Correia delivered three birdies, at the No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 holes.
Kannally finished with an even-par round of 36, collecting seven pars on his scorecard along with a birdie at No. 9. The Shamrocks (10-3) close out the regular season Thursday at Austin Prep.
- The Dighton-Rehoboth Falcons (12-2) scored a 240-282 victory over Bourne at the Hillside CC in a South Coast Conference match. Peter Torres shot a medalist round of 36 for D-R with birdies at the No. 7 and 8 holes. The Falcons continue a busy stretch with a triangular match at Case with Dartmouth Wednesday, a non-league match at home Thursday with Attleboro and the SCC Tournament Friday.
The King Philip Warriors prepared for defense of their Hockomock League Championship Tournament crown Wednesday at the Easton CC with a 158-178 victory at Milford. Patrick Reardon carded a medalist round of 37 with a birdie at No. 7 for the Warriors (11-1).
- At the Foxborough CC, Jack Rounds shot a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 in leading Foxboro High (5-8) to a 167-181 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match.
- The Rocketeers of North Attleboro High (5-9) suffered a 142-164 loss to Canton in a Hockomock League match. Jake Gaskin shot a Rocketeer medalist round of 37.
- At the Ledgemont CC, the Seekonk High Warriors won a triangular South Coast Conference match with Greater New Bedford Voke and Somerset Berkley, totaling 181 for a team score. Zach Taraian (40) and Gary Taraian (41) put the Warriors in control.
- Adam D’Errico recorded his first medalist round for the Norton High Lancers at 6-over-par 38 in a 241-251 Tri-Valley League loss to Dover-Sherborn. Norton closes out the regular season Thursday against Medway.
Matt Brangiforte shot a medalist round of 39 and won his No. 1 match as Tri-County downed Bristol Agricultural 8-1 in a Mayflower League match. Sean Wilcox and Derek McLeod won their respective No. 3 and No. 4 matches and the best-ball point. The Cougars (6-5) host Old Colony Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 214, Arlington Catholic 182: BF scores — Chad Correia 34 (40), Jim Kannally 36 (36), Matt Murray 39 (30), Andrew Cook 40 (29), Carol Pignato 41 (28), Jack Hudson 41 (26).
Dover-Sherborn 214, Norton 252: Norton scores — Adam D’Errico 38, Jack McPartland 42, Sean Nichols 42, Nate Daly 42, Sean Cleary 44, Thomas Burke 44.
Dighton-Rehoboth 240, Bourne 282: D-R scores — Peter Torres 36, Mitch Bushell 39, Sam Watts 40, Ryan McCarthy 40, Jordan Dietz 41, Ella Rosa 42.
Seekonk 181, Gr. New Bedford Voke 236; Seekonk 181, Somerset Berkley 192: Seekonk scores — Zach Taraian 40, Gary Taraian 41, Cooper Fitzpatrick 44, Evan Fasteson 56, Marcus Nadeau 56..
Foxboro 167, Sharon 181: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 42, Reese Curreri 42, Lou Caranagelo 44.
King Philip 158, Milford 178: KP scores — Patrick Reardon 37, Jared Curran 39, Mike Matheson 40, Gavin Croke 40.
Canton 142, North Attleboro 164: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 37, Tyson Laviano 42, Ishan Kohli 42, Dillon Harding 43.
