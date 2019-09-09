PLAINVILLE — In his first varsity match for the Bishop Feehan High golf team, freshman Chad Correia had three birdies, finishing the north course at Heather Hill CC Monday at even-par 36 in leading the Shamrocks to a 231-252 victory over Catholic Memorial in a non-league match.
Correia birdied the par-5 No. 4 hole, the par-4 No. 6 hole and the par-3 No. 8 hole to go along with three pars and three bogeys. Five Shamrocks broke 40 during the round. Bishop Feehan returns to Plainville Wednesday for an EAC match with Coyle-Cassidy.
West Bridgewater took a par on the last hole in the No. 5 match to score a 5 1/2-3 1/2 victory over Tri-County in a Mayflower League match. Matt Brangiforte shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 for the Cougars. Luke Holt shot a 43 and won his No. 4 match, while Bryce Dalzell won his match at No. 6. Tri-County hosts Old Colony Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 231, Catholic Memorial 252: BF scores — Chad Correia 36, Brad Gillen 38, Dan Mills 38, Drew Payson 39, Brendan Mordarski 39, Drew Price 41; CM score — Shawn Barry 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.