PLAINVILLE -- Chad Correia came into the clubhouse with a 1-under-par medalist round of 35 on the north course at Heather Hill Country Club Thursday to lead the Bishop Feehan High golf team to a 215-175 victory over St. Mary's of Lynn in a Central Catholic League match.
Correia had six pars to go along with birdies at the No. 2 and 4 holes for the Shamrocks (6-2). Drew Payson finished at a sterling 1-over-par-37, Bishop Feehan having five players break 40. The Shamrocks entertain Archbishop Williams Friday.
- Junior Brendan Raymond was medalist for Attleboro for the second time this week, carding a 2-over-par round of 37 on the backside at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course in a 178-183 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match. The Bombardiers (3-2) meet North Attleboro Monday at Heather Hill CC.
- Sophomore Jake Gaskin fired a 4-over-par medalist round of 39 on the middle course at Heather Hill CC as North Attleboro posted a 161-179 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match. North (3-4) tangles with Attleboro Monday at Heather Hill.
- Hornets' senior Joe Gormley shot a 2-over-par medalist round of 38 on the front side of Segregansett CC, leading the 6-0 Hornets to a 163-194 Hockomock League victory over Taunton. The Hornets are slated to visit Oliver Ames Friday.
- Dylan Quinn carded eight pars for a medalist round of 1-over-par 37 on the front side at Foxborough CC as Foxboro avenged a loss at Oliver Ames two days ago with a 164-175 win. Foxboro (3-3) next plays Stoughton Monday.
- Norton (3-4) suffered a tough 259-262 loss to Medway in a Tri-Valley League match. Jack McPartland was the Lancer medalist for the second straight day, shooting a 40. The Lancers host Medway Tuesday at TPC-Boston.
Bishop Feehan 215, St. Mary's, Lynn 175: BF scores -- Chad Correia 35, Drew Payson 37, Jim Kannally 38, Brad Gillen 39, Kevin Barrera 39, Cam Gauthier 40, Carol Pignato 43, Andrew Cooke, Jake Noel 44.
Attleboro 178, Milford 183: AHS scores -- Brendan Raymond 37, Parker Sackett 46, Carlton Shelton 47, Owen Dryjowicz 48.
North Attleboro 161, Stoughton 179: NA scores -- Jake Gaskin 39, Tyler DeMattio 40, Sam Gallagher 41, Dillon Harding 41.
Medway 259, Norton 262: Norton scores -- Jack McPartland 40, Matt Nichols 43, Colin Landry 44, Andrew Blake 44, Aidan Ryan 45, Sean Nichols 46.
Mansfield 163, Taunton 194: Msf. scores -- Joe Gormley 38, Nate Morrealle 39, Ryan Doherty 42, Hunter Tang 44. .
Foxboro 164, Oliver Ames 175: Foxboro scores -- Dylan Quinn 37, Jack Rounds 42, Matt fossella 39, Jack Watts 46..
