NEWTON — Chad Correia carded a 2-under-par medalist round of 33 as the Bishop Feehan High golf team downed St. Joseph’s Prep 202-176 Monday in a Catholic Central League match at Newton Commonwealth Golf Course.
The Shamrocks visit New Bedford Wednesday to face Bishop Stang.
Bishop Feehan 202, St. Joseph’s Prep 176: BF scores — Chad Correia 33,, James Kannally 39, Cam Gauthier 40, Brad Gillen 40, Drew Payson 40, Evan Riel 40, Carol Pignato 41, Andrew Cooke 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.