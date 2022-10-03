PLAINVILLE — The Bishop Feehan High golf team fell on its home course on Monday, losing 218-214 to St. Mary’s of Lynn at Heather Hill Country Club.

Leading the way for the Shamrocks was Chad Correia, who shot a 32 fora team-best 44 points. Carol Pignato had a 38 and Hanley Correia had a 39. Shooting an even 40 was Evan Riel.