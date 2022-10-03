PLAINVILLE — The Bishop Feehan High golf team fell on its home course on Monday, losing 218-214 to St. Mary’s of Lynn at Heather Hill Country Club.
Leading the way for the Shamrocks was Chad Correia, who shot a 32 fora team-best 44 points. Carol Pignato had a 38 and Hanley Correia had a 39. Shooting an even 40 was Evan Riel.
Attleboro 161, Taunton 176
FRANKLIN — Attleboro pulled out a win over Taunton at Franklin Country Club.
Leo Lombardo’s 38 led all golfers for match medalist.
King Philip 151, Milford 168
King Philip’s Gavin Croke shot an even-par 35 at Wentworth Country Club.
The Warriors also had leading scores by Ethan Sullivan, who shot a 38. Three Warriors tied with a 39 in Cam Hasenfus, Jason Silva and Evan Regan.
Norton falls in tri-match
HOLLISTON — The Lancers scored a 272, while Ashland (234) and Holliston (241) went low on the Lancers in their match at Pinecrest Gold Club.
Norton was led by Shawn Clary’s 38. Sean Nichols had a 42 while Owen Kantelis and Brady Bramwell each had a 45.