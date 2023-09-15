PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High golf team beat Attleboro High on Friday at Heather Hill Country Club, winning 161-171.

Leading the charge with 38’s were Zach Corsetti and Caiden Alberigo. Tyson Laviano shot a 42 and Ishan Kohli shot a 43. For the Bombardiers, Ryan Holske carded a 40 and Brad Lehtonen shot a 42. Jacob Bettencourt and Sean Wilcox shot a 44 and 45, respectively.