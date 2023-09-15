PLAINVILLE — The North Attleboro High golf team beat Attleboro High on Friday at Heather Hill Country Club, winning 161-171.
Leading the charge with 38’s were Zach Corsetti and Caiden Alberigo. Tyson Laviano shot a 42 and Ishan Kohli shot a 43. For the Bombardiers, Ryan Holske carded a 40 and Brad Lehtonen shot a 42. Jacob Bettencourt and Sean Wilcox shot a 44 and 45, respectively.
Franklin 158, Bishop Feehan 166
FRANKLIN — Franklin Country Club saw Feehan lose to Franklin, with Connor Finnegan leading the Shamrocks with a round of 40.
Gavin Walsh, Mackinley Garcia and Dan Kok all scored a 42 in the loss. The Hockomock League match was a best-four-of-eight.
King Philip 158, Oliver Ames 169
PLAINVILLE — King Philip was led by Ethan Sullivan’s 36 at Heather Hill Country Club.
The Warriors had a 40 from both Evan Regan and Cam Hasenfus in the win. Both Jason Silva and Leo Dowling scored a 42.
Westport 7.5, Seekonk 1.5
WESTPORT — Seekonk lost to Westport at Acoaxet Golf Course with Aidan Connell pacing Seekonk with a 41.
Connell’s performance earned Seekonk one point in the match. Cooper Fitzpatrick, despite shooting a 42, did not score. Connor Loomis shot a 45 and earned a half-point for the Warriors.
