BELLINGHAM — Brody Dalzell halved his match in the No. 3 spot to take a point, including the best ball point as the Tri-County Regional High golf team took a 5 1/2-3 1/2 victory over South Shore Voke Monday at the New England CC in a Mayflower League match.
Matt Brangiforte shot a medalist round of 42 and won his No. 1 match for the Cougars (4-1).
Luke Holst at No. 4 and Bryce Dalzell at No. 6 also won their matches for Tri-County, which next visits Southestern Regional on Wednesday.
