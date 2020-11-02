FRANKLIN — The home course familiarity definitely factored into King Philip Regional High junior Jared Curran not only producing a medalist round at Franklin Country Club Monday, but also in leading the Warriors to the team championship at the Hockomock League Tournament.
Curran, a member at Franklin CC for the past four years, shot a 7-over-par medalist round of 78 with 12 pars to finish one shot ahead of teammate and another Franklin CC member, Patrick Reardon, as the Warriors posted a team-low score of 238.
“I course-managed myself around the course,” said Curran, who did not have a birdie on his scorecard. “Just knowing where to miss.”
“It was tough conditions on a tough course,” King Philip coach Myles McHugh said of his Warriors who posted a nine-stroke margin of victory over runner-up North Attleboro High.
“Those guys (Curran, Reardon) had a lot of course familiarity,” McHugh added.
Mike Matheson finished among the top 10 scorers as well with an 81 to boost King Philip.
“Jared has been our No. 2 scorer,” McHugh said. “Based on the course conditions, some of the best kids in the league struggled out there.”
North Attleboro sophomore Dillon Harding came in with the third low round, a 9-over-par 80, for the Rocketeers (5-7). Harding had nine pars and nine bogeys, playing all 18 holes with gloves on both hands.
“The front nine was definitely colder than the back nine,” said Harding, who was at 5-over-par at the turn. “At the end of the front nine, it even snowed a bit.
“My hands were so cold, when I was teeing off,” Harding said. “Normally, I would take off one glove to get a better grip.”
Sophomore terammate Jack Gaskin (83) and junior Tyler DeMattio (84) also factored prominently in North Attleboro’s second-place finish as the tournament was played without COVID-19 quarantining Franklin High, the No. 2 finisher in the Kelley-Rex Division.
“It was nasty out there,” Mansfield High coach Chris Hall said of the cold and blustery conditions,
The Hornets were unable to defend their title. Mansfield senior Ryan Dow, the runner-up in each of the past two Hockomock League Tournaments at Blue Hills CC in Canton, finished in a tie for third as low medalist at 80.
“You have to credit King Philip for having two kids come in under 80 under those conditions and for North Attleboro to come out of the blue like that,” Hall added.
Foxboro junior Jack Rounds produced the Warriors’ low round at 80, sharing the third low score of the tournament. Rounds notched two birdies on his scorecard, at the No. 2 and No. 12 holes.
Curran more than matched the climate and the competition in taking the No. 1 spot overall in the scoring for King Philip.
“It was cold, but I did not wear two gloves,” Curran said.
His round was just 3-over-par at the turn as e played the four par-3 holes — No. 4, No. 8, No. 14 and No. 16 — at even par.
“It wasn’t too bad holding onto the clubs, I had hand-warmers, but my face was cold,” Curran said of winds that gusted 30-40 mph. “The ball just wasn’t going as far because of the wind. It was tricky trying to steer your ball — there was a bad crosswind and your ball is going in a lot of directions.”
It was the first 18 holes that Curran had played in recent memory, not even playing his home course over the weekend.
“I didn’t expect to have a medalist round,” Curran said. “I found myself, especially on the par-3’s, taking more club than I usually do (due to the wind). Being a member there, knowing the course definitely helped.”
Hockomock League Championship Tournament
at Franklin Country Club
Team scores: 1-King Philip 238, 2-North Attleboro 247, 3-Mansfield 248, 4-Oliver Ames 255, 5-Canton 259, 6-Foxboro 260, 7-Sharon 263, 8-Attleboro 265, 9-Milford 272, 10-Stoughton 278.
Scoring leaders: 1-Jared Curran (KP) 78; 2-Patrick Reardon (KP) 79; 3-tie: Ryan Dow (Msf.), Jack Rounds (Fox.), Dillon Harding (NA) 80; 4-tie: Mike Matheson (KP), Brian See (Msf.) 81; 5-Dylan Quinn (Fox.), 82.
Attleboro scores: Brandon Raymond 85, Owen Dryjowicz 85, Parker Sackett 92.
Foxboro scores: Jack Rounds 80, Dylan Quinn 82, Luke Davies 98.
King Philip scores: Jared Curran 78, Patrick Reardon 79, Mike Matheson 81.
Mansfield scores: Ryan Dow 80, Brian See 81, Nate Morreale 87.
North Attleboro scores: Dillon Harding 80, Jake Gaskin 83, Tyler DeMattio 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.