PLAINVILLE -- Junior Jared Curran carded an even-par 35 on the front side at Wentworth Hills Golf Course Tuesday in guiding the King Philip Regional High golf team to a 153-174 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Curran chipped in for a birdie at No. 9 for the Warriors (5-4), while junior captain Mike Matheson came in with a 2-over-par 37, with birdies for KP at the No. 1 and No. 5 holes. Brendon Raymond shot a low round of 38 for the Bombardiers. Attleboro hosts the Warriors Wednesday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- Jack Watts came in with a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 in guiding Foxboro (6-3) to a 163-173 victory over North Attleboro in a Hockomock League match at Foxborough CC. Tyler DeMattio shot a Big Red medalist round of 40. The Warriors and Rocketeers meet again Wednesday at Heather Hill.
- Bishop Feehan concluded its Catholic Central League regular season with a 211-129 victory over Cardinal Spellman at VFW Field. Chad Correia, Drew Payson and Carol Pignato all shared medalist honors with 2-over-par rounds of 38 for the Shamrocks (9-3). Bishop Feehan will participate in the CCL Championship Tournament Tuesday in North Reading.
King Philip 153, Attleboro 174: KP scores -- Jared Curran 35, Mike Matheson 37, Tim Hartwell 40, Patrick Reardon 41; AHS scores -- Brendon Raymond 38, Matt Harbour 44, Parker Sackett 45, Evan Houle 47, Dane Holske 47.
Foxboro 163, North Attleboro 173: Foxboro scores -- Jack Watts 39, Dylan Quinn 40, Jack Rounds 42, Luke Davies 42; NA scores --
Tyler DeMattio 40, Aidan Weir 43, Sam Gallagher 44, Dillon Harding 47.
Bishop Feehan 211, Cardinal Spellman 129: BF scores -- Carol Pignato 38, Chad Correia 38, Drew Payson 38, Brad Gillen 39, Cam Gauthier 39, Jim Kanally 41, Kevin Barrera 41, Jack Hudson 41.
