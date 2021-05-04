REHOBOTH — Second-year varsity junior Sam Watts shot a career-low 39, tying teammate Harry Taraian, to lead the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team to a 265-272 win over Somerset Berkeley High Tuesday in their quarterfinal match of the South Coast Conference Tournament at Hillside Country Club.
The top-seeded Falcons (7-2) earned head coach Bill Cute his 500th career win in 44 seasons of coaching to advance to Wednesday's semifinal match against Old Rochester Regional High.
Other scorers fore D-R were Peter Torres (42), Mitch Bushell (44), Ben Horowitz (47) and Andrew Machado (48).
