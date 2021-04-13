REHOBOTH — Sam Watts shot a co-medalist round of 41 for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, matching Seekonk High’s low scorer and captain Gary Taraian, but the Falcons’ depth pulled out a 256-312 victory over the Warriors in a South Coast Conference match at Hazelton Golf Course Tuesday.
D-R visits Bourne Wednesday, while Seekonk travels to Case.
Dighton-Rehoboth 256, Seekonk 312. D-R scores — Sam Watts 41, Harry Taraian 42, Peter Torres 42, Mitch Bushell 43, Peter Anghinetti 44, Andrewi Dietz 44; Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 41, Jack Tortolani 46, Zach Taraian 53, Evan Fasteson 54, Perry Briggs 59, Alex Handro 60.
