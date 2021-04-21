REHOBOTH — Harry Taraian came in with a medalist round of 41 at the Hillside Country Club Wednesday for the Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team, but the Falcons fell 281-287 to Old Rochester Regional High in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
The Falcons (4-1) host Case Thursday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk notched its first win in a rain-shortened, six-hole South Coast Conference match, besting Greater New Bedford Voke 188-203. Gary Taraian shot a low round of 24 for the Warriors (1-3).
Old Rochester Reg. 281, Dighton-Rehoboth 287: D-R scores — Harry Taraian 41, Andrew Machado 46, Mitch Bushell 48, Peter Torres 48, Peter Anghinetti 51, Matt Nadeau 53.
Seekonk 188, Gr. New Bedford Voke 203: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 24, Jack Tortolani 24. Zach Taraian 27, Evan Fasteson 34. Charles Cardinale 39, Alex Handro 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.