LAKEVILLE — The unbeaten Apponequet High golf team secured the No. 1 seed for the South Coast Conference Tournament by turning back Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High 252-254 Monday at Hillside CC.
Junior Peter Torres shot a 2-over-par medalist round of 38 for the Falcons, with a birdie on the par-5 No. 5 hole.
D-R (5-2) will host Somerset Berkley Thursday in its regular-season finale and then begin SCC Tournament play Monday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (1-5) was dealt a 294-304 loss to Bourne in a South Coast Conference match. Warrior captain Gary Taraian shot a medalist round of 2-over-par 38.
- At Brookmeadow Golf Course, Tri-County won all six matches and the best-ball points for a 9-0 victory over Norfolk Agricultural in a Mayflower League match. Matt Brangiforti shot a medalist round of 41, with a birdie at No. 7. The Cougars play Old Colony Tuesday.
Apponequet 252, Dighton-Rehoboth 254: D-R scores — Peter Torres 38, Peter Anghinetti 42, Mitch Bushell 43, Sam Watts 43, Jordan Dietz 44, Ben Horowitz 44, Harry Taraian 44.
Bourne 294, Seekonk 304: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 38, Zach Taraian 45, Jack Tortolani 52, Evan Fasteson 54, Charles Cardinale 60,
Tri-County 9, Norfolk Agr. 0: Tri-County wins — No. 1 Matt Brangiforti, No. 2 Brady O’Connor, No. 3 Luke Holst, No. 4 Sean Wilcox, No. 5 Collin McDermott, No. 6 Sean O’Reilly.
