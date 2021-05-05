MATTAPOISETT — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team advanced to the championship match of the South Coast Conference Tournament Wednesday by taking home a 251-264 semifinal victory over Old Rochester Regional High from the Bay Club.
The Falcons (8-2) meet the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal pairing between Apponequet and Case on Friday. D-R could host the title match at Hillside Country Club if Case advances.
Peter Torres fired a 4-over-par medalist round of 39 for D-R, but the Falcons benefited from No. 5 player Ben Horowitz coming in with the second low-round of the day at 40 while Sam Watts shot a 43.
Dighton-Rehoboth 251, Old Rochester 264: D-R scores — Peter Torres 39, Ben Horowitz 40, Harry Taraian 41, Mitch Bushell 43, Sam Watts 43, Peter Anghinetti 45.
