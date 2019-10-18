WAREHAM — Mitch Bushell carded a backside round of 39 for Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High as the Falcons placed second behind Old Rochester Regional High at the South Coast Conference Championship Golf Tournament Friday at the Bay Pointe Country Club.
The Bulldogs compiled 326 points to edge out the Falcons (333). Buschell claimed medalist honors for D-R with an 82, while Peter Torres also had a 39 over the final nine holes and came in at 83. Both Peter Anghinetti and Harry Taraian had rounds of 84.
- Mansfield junior Brian See recorded birdies on two of the last four holes to tie for a medalist round of 38 and propel the Hornets to a 155-160 Hockomock League victory over previously unbeaten Canton at Norton Country Club.
- Joe Gormley and See each carded a 38 for the Hornets (14-2), who concluded their regular season and will travel to Acushnet River Valley on Monday for the Div. 1 South Sectionals.
South Coast Conference Championship Tournament
At Bay Pointe CC, Wareham
Team scores: 1-Old Rochester 326, 2-Dighton-Rehoboth 333, 3-Apponequet 337, 4- Somerset Berkley 342, 5-Fairhaven 361, 6-Case 364, 7-Greater New Bedford Voke 382, 8-Bourne 372, 9-Seekonk 400.
Dighton-Rehoboth scores: Mitch Bushell 43-39--82, Peter Torres 44-39--83, Harry Taraian 40-44-84, Peter Anghinetti 43-41--84, Dillan Walsh 40-45--85,Ben Horowitz 52-49--101.
Seekonk scores: Gary Taraian 43-39--82, Jack Tortolani 46-47--93, Jacob Rulon 108, Evan Fasteson 117, Charlie Lehourites 119, Marcus Nadeau 119.
Mansfield 155, Canton 160: Msf. scores — Joe Gormley 38, Brian See 38, Ryan Dow 39, Nate Morreale 40.
