EASTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team had three players break 90 at Easton Country Club Tuesday at the MIAA Division 2 South Shore-Cape and Islands Qualifying Tournament.
The Falcons finished 12th overall with Dillan Walsh shooting a low round of 86 for D-R.
MIAA Division 2South Shore Championship Golf Tournament
At Easton CC
Team scores: 1-Hingham 311, 2-Nauset 318, 3- Sandwich 326, 12-Dighton-Rehoboth 326.
Dighton-Rehoboth: Dillan Walsh 86, Peter Anghinetti 88, Peter Torres 88, Ben Horowitz 91.
