REHOBOTH — Overcoming blustery winds at Hillside Country Club, Harry Taraian fired a low-medalist score of 39 as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf team ended its regular season with a 256-307 win over Somerset Berkley Friday.
Teammate Mitch Bushell shot a 41 and Sam Watts a 43 while Ben Horowitz and Andy Machado both scored a 44 for the Falcons (6-2), who return to action Tuesday at Hillside Country Club for the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament with their opponent to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.